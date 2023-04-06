Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

