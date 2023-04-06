Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 46.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 55.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.8 %

AMCR stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

