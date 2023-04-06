Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 430,241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Amcor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,118,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.