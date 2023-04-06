MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.14. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 118,554 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLN. Citigroup decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $671.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,754 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 164,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

