MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.14. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 118,554 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MPLN. Citigroup decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $671.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MultiPlan (MPLN)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.