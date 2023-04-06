Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.11. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 669,177 shares trading hands.

Globalstar Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

About Globalstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Globalstar by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globalstar by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

