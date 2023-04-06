Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.11. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 669,177 shares trading hands.

Globalstar Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Globalstar by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globalstar by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

