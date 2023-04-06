Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.19. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 441,597 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.