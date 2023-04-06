Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.19. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 441,597 shares traded.
DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 696,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
