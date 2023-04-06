Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $22.69

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.86. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 1,993,727 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

