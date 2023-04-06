XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.56. XPeng shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 3,181,842 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in XPeng by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

