XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.56. XPeng shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 3,181,842 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.
XPeng Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
