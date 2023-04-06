Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.41. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 309,224 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on BDN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 114,563 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
