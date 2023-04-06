nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $23.37. nCino shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 93,581 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

nCino Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,296 shares of company stock worth $2,258,116. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of nCino by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

