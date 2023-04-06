Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.46

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.05. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $753.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Featured Articles
