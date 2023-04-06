POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $73.82

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.82, but opened at $69.91. POSCO shares last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 87,817 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.