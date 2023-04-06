PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,500 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $17,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,185,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,246,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $68,385.00.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $15,290.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,944.00.
- On Friday, March 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $6,450.00.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $10,400.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.
- On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,080.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance
PRT stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
