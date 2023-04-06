LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.93. LG Display shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 118,504 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LG Display Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LG Display by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LG Display by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

