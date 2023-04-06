LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.93. LG Display shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 118,504 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
