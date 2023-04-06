Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $151.28

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $151.28, but opened at $141.13. Lindsay shares last traded at $146.77, with a volume of 17,176 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Lindsay Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,572,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

