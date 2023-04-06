ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $23.47

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $18.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 6,810,097 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 145.29%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $12,787,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

