TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $80.28

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.28, but opened at $81.94. TriNet Group shares last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 29,199 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Amundi acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

