TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up to $80.28

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.28, but opened at $81.94. TriNet Group shares last traded at $82.01, with a volume of 29,199 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.
TriNet Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Amundi acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriNet Group (TNET)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.