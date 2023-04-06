Sharon M. Gabriel Sells 196 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $144.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 219.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

