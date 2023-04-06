Sharon M. Gabriel Sells 196 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $27,941.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CLH stock opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $144.20.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
