Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 147,438.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,277 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.