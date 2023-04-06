RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RNR opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.