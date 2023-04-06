Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Corebridge Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

