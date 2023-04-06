Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.40.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.31 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

