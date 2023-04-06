Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

