Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
