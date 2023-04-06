Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

