Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCRDF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.