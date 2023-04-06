AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 7,885,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

Shares of NYSE APE opened at $1.71 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

