Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
FKKFF stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Fukuoka Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.