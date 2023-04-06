Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance

FKKFF stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Fukuoka Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

