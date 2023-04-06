Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tokyo Electron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Tokyo Electron Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $79.81.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
