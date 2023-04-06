Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tokyo Electron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $79.81.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.