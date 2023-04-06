MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 240.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $3,459,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.