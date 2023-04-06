MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.