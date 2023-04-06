Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $676,043 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,815,700. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

