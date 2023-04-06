MGO One Seven LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

MDYV opened at $64.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

