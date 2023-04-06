MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $82.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

