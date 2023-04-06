MGO One Seven LLC Sells 29 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,529.87 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,498.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,403.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

