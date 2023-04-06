S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $344.60 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $416.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

