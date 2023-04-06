MGO One Seven LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of MPWR opened at $473.32 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.32 and a 200-day moving average of $408.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,093 shares in the company, valued at $436,643,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,305 shares of company stock worth $37,321,367 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.