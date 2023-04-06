MGO One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $673,761,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $239.43 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $285.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.88 and its 200 day moving average is $238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.