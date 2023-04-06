MGO One Seven LLC Invests $649,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,508,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,873,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,825,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

