MGO One Seven LLC Sells 96 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.5 %

PAYC stock opened at $285.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software Company Profile



Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

