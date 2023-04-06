SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 726,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 76,673 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,601,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 309,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

