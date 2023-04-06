MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.80.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,796,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $373.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

