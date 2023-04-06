MGO One Seven LLC Has $610,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $4,141,023 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

