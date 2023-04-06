MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $184,773,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

