MGO One Seven LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMN. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 247,089 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 209,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,050 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

