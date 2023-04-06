3,540 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

AVY opened at $176.79 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day moving average of $179.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

