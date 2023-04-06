Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 13,500 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $162.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

