MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 49,249 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $213.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $438.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,354.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,249,000 after buying an additional 371,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

