Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $11,727,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,179,000 after buying an additional 98,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

