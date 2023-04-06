Insider Buying: OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Purchases 26,827,638 Shares of Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.46.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
