Insider Buying: OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Purchases 26,827,638 Shares of Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 47.7% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 18,056,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

