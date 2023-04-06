TD Securities Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$3.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Slate Office REIT Trading Down 25.4 %
Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$201.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.12. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
