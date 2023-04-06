TD Securities Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$3.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 25.4 %

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$201.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.12. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$5.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

